Greensboro College Pride Post Four Double-figure Scorers in 86-81 Victory Over William Peace:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) goes for 25 points for GC Pride

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Four Greensboro College players scored in double figures as the Pride claimed a Friday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over William Peace University, 86-81.

The lead never rose above one possession in the first 6:30 of the opening half. The Pride (4-7, 1-2 USA South) began to amass a larger lead after Ty Hill made two free throws at the 13:00 mark of the period, extending the lead to five points. Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) extended the Pride’s lead to eight points at the 11:09 mark on a pair of free throws. Greensboro extended the lead as large as 16 points on a 9-0 run as Hill converted at the foul line once more at the 7:13 mark of the period. William Peace cut the lead down to eight points at the 4:12 mark, but Collins brought the lead back to double digits eight seconds later on a three-point field goal. The Pacers cut the lead down to seven points two times in the final minute of the period as the Pride held to the advantage.

Keyshawn Dorsey opened the second half dunking a lob pass through the hoop to give the Pride opening momentum to start the second half. William Peace responded with a quick 5-2 run over the next 2:22 of the period, cutting the Greensboro lead down to four points. The run extend to 9-2 at the 15:09 mark as John Burwell converted on a layup from an offensive rebound. The Pride clawed back, extending their lead back to seven points after a Collins three-point basket with 12:00 left to play. Amillia Huggins and Collins connected on field goals 59 seconds apart, beginning at the 9:38 mark with each field giving Greensboro a nine-point lead. William Peace cut the Pride’s lead back down to one possession at the 5:54 mark, 70-68, but a Hill three-point field goal gave Greensboro a five-point lead. Burwell’s layup in transition evened the contest, 73-73, with 3:33 left in the game. The Pride countered with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to reclaim the advantage. William Peace would slash the lead as close as five points in the last minute, but the Pride held to earn the victory.

Greensboro shot 49 percent for the game, including a blistering 61.1-percent effort in the second half where the Pride shot 11-for-18. William Peace shot 38.8 percent from the field, shooting 45.5 percent in the second half in response. The Pride made several trips to the foul line, shooting 27-for-34 (79.4 percent) compared to William Peace’s 16-for-22 (72.7 percent).

The Pride out-rebounded the Pacers, 40-33, but the Pacers claimed a 17-7 advantage in second-chance points. Greensboro claimed a 32-24 edge in the paint. Despite forcing 26 Greensboro turnovers and committing 18 miscues of their own, the Pacers only claimed a 22-20 edge in points-off-turnovers. The Pride capitalized in transition, claiming a 19-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Collins led the Pride with 25 points on six-for-13 shooting while adding six rebounds. Hill came off the bench to claim 18 points on four-for-seven shooting and seven-for-nine shooting from the foul line. Matthew Brown added 13 points on five-for-ten shooting while pulling down six rebounds and adding four assists. Bradley Pierce also added 13 points on five-for-nine shooting while grabbing six rebounds.

Burwell led the Pacers with a game-high 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting while adding six rebounds and three steals. Jalen Owens added 16 points.

The Pride and the Pacers meet once more in the home-and-home USA South series, traveling to Raleigh Sunday afternoon. The contest, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., is now scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. due to the threat of winter weather.

