Game Report on North Carolina Leadership Academy-Cornerstone Charter Academy Boys Soccer:NCLA over Cornerstone, 5-1
North Carolina Leadership Academy 5, Cornerstone Charter Academy 1
Cornerstone (0-1) 1 0 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy 3 2 5
NCLA (1-0)
Troy Shoemaker 2 goals
Cade Shoemaker 1 Goal
Zach Donath 1 Goal
David Truhe 1 Goal
Anikan Leister 2 Assists
William Lee 1 Assist
Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.