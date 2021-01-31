Game Report on North Carolina Leadership Academy-Cornerstone Charter Academy Boys Soccer:NCLA over Cornerstone, 5-1

North Carolina Leadership Academy 5, Cornerstone Charter Academy 1

Cornerstone   (0-1)                     1            0           1
North Carolina Leadership Academy       3            2           5

NCLA (1-0)

Troy Shoemaker 2 goals
Cade Shoemaker 1 Goal
Zach Donath 1 Goal
David Truhe 1 Goal
Anikan Leister 2 Assists
William Lee 1 Assist

Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy

