High Point University Track Results (Mens & Womens)

Women’s Track Recap: Horn Breaks School Record in NCAA Championship Qualifying Worthy Performance

Lexington, Va.—The High Point University women’s track and field team was back in action at the VMI Winter Relays over the weekend on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The Panthers carried their momentum over from last week at Liberty and continued to set records and win events as they had the weekend before. The reigning Big South Female Field Athlete of the week, freshman Sydney Horn continues to make history each week she competes as she set a school record for the third straight week. Horn cleared a bar of 4.33m (14’2.50″) which puts her in a tremendous position to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-13. Her mark of 4.33m ranks her currently fourth in the NCAA.

“Things are starting to come together for us, head coach Mike Esposito said. “We want to have one of the best of our programs in the country in between Sydney, Mackenzie, and Natalie we are showing that it can be done. What Sydney is done is nothing short of impressive. There were a lot of positives from today.”

Sydney Horn Cleared 4.33m in her second attempt. After clearing 4.27 in her second attempt. She set a school record for the third straight weekend and all but punched her ticket for the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Nathalie Elliott Finished Second with a mark of 3.95 while Mackenzie Horn finished third with a mark of 3.95 as the Panthers finished 1,2,3. Jessica Keys rounded out the top five for HPU as she finished fifth with a mark of 3.65 completing an impressive day for the High Point Women pole vaulters.

Alicia Dawson dominated in the long jump and triple jump finishing first in both. She placed first in the long jump with a mark of 5.75m. Dawson finished first in the triple jump as well with a mark of 11.93m.

Jordan Morrison finished second in the 400 with a time of 59.14, finished first in the 500m with a time of 1:18.94.

Nyile Facey won the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.01. Facey finished fourth in the 200m with a time of 26.86.

The Panthers finished Saturday on a high note as HPU won the 4×400 relay. The team of Morrison, Facey, Erin Peters, and Rachel Martin secured the win the relay with a combined time of 4:11.55 Morrison ran the fastest lap for The Panthers out of the gate with a time of 1:00.3300.

The Panthers spent the weekend competing against teams such as VMI, Citadel, and James Madison.

UP NEXT: The Panthers return to action on February 12th and 13th as HPU heads back to Liberty for the Darius Dixon memorial invitational.

Men’s Track Recap: Dudley and Allen Shine as Panthers Compete at VMI Winter Relays

Lexington, Va. — The High Point University Men’s Track and Field team was back in action at the VMI Winter Relays over the weekend on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The Panthers carried their momentum over from last week at Liberty and continued to set records and win events as they had the weekend before. Deron Dudley nearly mirrored his performance from a weekend ago as he finished first in the 60m and the 200m. Freddie Allen III won the long jump for the second straight week. The sophomore transfer tied the school record for the long jump with a mark of 7.46m.

“Things are starting to come together for us, head coach Mike Esposito said. “Gabe (Stainback) showed some life today, Deron is Deron has been so consistent for us. Daniel Bogle was in the mix today as well. There were a lot of positives from today.”

Dudley just missed repeating and or beating his times from a week ago today (Jan.30). Dudley finished first in the 60m dash he was .2 tenths of a second away from repeating his school record-setting performance in the 60m a week ago. Bogle finished sixth with a time of 7.05. Allen finished tenth out of 27 with a time of 7.16. In the 200m dash Dudley finished first with a time of 21.66 after running 21.65 just a week earlier. The sophomore was incredibly consistent at VMI.

Allen continues to impress after winning the long jump in his first meet as a High Point Panther. Allen repeated his result from a week ago as claimed first in the long jump at VMI however, this time he tied the school record with a mark of 7.46m. Allen tied Bogle’s record of 7.46m. The mark is a new indoor personal record for Allen. Bogle finished second with a mark of 7.31m.

Dekairi Brown took home first in the triple jump with a mark of 14.30m. The sophomore also won the high jump with a mark of 2.00m. Larry Coaxum finished fourth in the triple jump as he registered a mark of 13.34.

Chris Van Niekerk dazzled in the throws area this weekend again claiming first in both events he was entered in (weight throw and shot put). Van Niekerk finished first in the weight throw with a mark of 15.86m. Anthony Villavicencio finished eighth in the weight throw 13.86m.

Terris Burton finished first with a time of 49.38 in the 400. Freshman Zion Fearon finished with a time of 51.20.

In the 500, Xavier Freeman finished third with a time of 1:08.19 while Fearon finished fourth with a mark of 1:08.96.

The Panthers finished Saturday on a high note as HPU won the 4×400 relay. The team of Burton, Stainback, Fearon, and Johnny House secured the win the relay with a combined time of 3:22.11. Burton ran the fastest lap for The Panthers out of the gate with a time of 48.6169.

UP NEXT: The Panthers return to action on February 12th and 13th as HPU heads back to Liberty for the Darius Dixon memorial invitational.