Saturday High School Basketball Results:Greensboro Day School boys now (19-5)
Saturday High School Basketball Results:
Greensboro Day School boys 62, North Raleigh Christian Academy 48
GDS(19-5)/NRCA(5-7)
North Raleigh Christian Academy girls 70, Greensboro Day School 50
NRCA(12-1)/GDS(10-5)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.