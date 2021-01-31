Saturday High School Basketball Results:Greensboro Day School boys now (19-5)

Posted by Andy Durham on January 31, 2021

Saturday High School Basketball Results:
Greensboro Day School boys 62, North Raleigh Christian Academy 48
GDS(19-5)/NRCA(5-7)

North Raleigh Christian Academy girls 70, Greensboro Day School 50
NRCA(12-1)/GDS(10-5)

