Burlington’s new baseball team in the Appalachian League(Collegiate Wooden Bat League) will be known as the Burlington Sock Puppets

Burlington’s new baseball team in the Appalachian League(Collegiate Summer Wooden Bat League) will be known as the Burlington Sock Puppets….The Burlington Sock Puppets??? Yes, that is it, the Burlington Sock Puppets…

The Burlington baseball club has announced it's new team name for the Appalachian League's collegiate wood bat league. @BurlingtonBases will be known as the Burlington Sock Puppets. pic.twitter.com/YMp3rxMBdq — David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) February 1, 2021