Carolina Panthers coming after Houston QB Deshaun Watson and will Teddy Bridgewater be traded???

Panthers will reportedly be ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of Deshaun Watson

Whether Houston likes it or not, Deshaun Watson is officially on the unofficial trade market, and now comes the part where basically every team in the NFL is linked to the superstar quarterback. And one team that is reportedly very interested in throwing its hat into the ring is the Carolina Panthers.

“Don’t sleep on the Carolina Panthers,” NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport said on “NFL NOW.” “They are a team that I’m told is going to be aggressive in potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson.”

Carolina is an intriguing fit for Watson for a variety of reasons. The Panthers have young talent on both sides of the ball, including former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. There is also a lot to like about the team’s coaching staff, as head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady are both considered two of the more exciting young offensive minds in the entire league.

And with the eighth pick in the draft, the Panthers could put together a package that may be considered attractive to the Texans, who are likely heading towards a rebuild with the departure of Watson. Plus, it certainly does not hurt that Carolina is not in the AFC, which may give the team an advantage over several other potential suitors.

Of course, this would mean the Panthers are likely moving on from Teddy Bridgewater, who did a perfectly adequate job in his first season as the team’s starter. However, Bridgewater still has two years left on his deal, so he would likely be traded rather than cut by Carolina.