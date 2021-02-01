Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) Posts Career-high as Greensboro College Falls Late at William Peace

GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) posted a career-high 33 points, but the Pride fell late in the game of a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to WIlliam Peace University, 93-92.

Both sides evened the score, 7-7, three minutes into the contest, but then the Pride (4-8, 1-3 USA South) roared to an 11-0 run over the preceding 2:24 span of the opening period. The run would extend to 13-2 at the 13:06 mark as the Pride maintained a double-digit lead. Greensboro’s lead hovered between ten and twelve points over the next three-and-a-half minutes until Bradley Pierce connected on a three-point field goal at the 9:08 mark, extending the lead to 13 points. A Ty Hill three-pointer with 5:34 left in the half extended the Pride advantage to their largest lead of the half, 15 points. Collins extended the lead back to 14 points on a three-point play at the 4:21 mark to extend the edge, 43-29. William Peace closed the rest of the period on a 10-2 run to cut the lead down to six points entering halftime.

The Pacers opened the first minute of the second half by cutting the Pride lead down to two points. Collins quickly countered for the Pride scoring the team’s next five points to extend the advantage back up to seven at the 17:28 mark. Keyshawn Dorsey made a transition layup 32 seconds later to bring the advantage back to seven points and connected on a jump shot on the next possession as William Peace traded points with the Pride. William Peace countered with an 11-4 run leading up the 15-minute mark of the half to tie the game, 58-58. The Pacers gained a one-possession edge over the next four minutes until a Tyler Parton three pointer gave William Peace a five-point lead. The Pride clawed back with 8:51 left in half as Collins made a three-point field goal, tying the contest, 69-69. The lead began to oscillate between both teams over the final minutes as neither team could push their lead past three points heading into the final minute. Collins made two free throws with 44 seconds remaining, but the Pacers clung to the lead and secured the win.

Collins’ 33 points came on ten-for-19 shooting, including six-for-11 shooting from three-point range. Mathew Brown posted a 19-points effort on eight-for-16 shooting while adding eight rebounds and four assists. Pierce added 13 points and five rebounds while blocking three shots.

John Burwell led the Pacers with 30 points on 12-for-25 shooting while posting eight rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Owens added 19 points.

The Pride shot 54.8 percent from the field, including a blistering 60.7 percent in the first half. William Peace shot 46.5 percent from the field, including 51.3 percent shooting in the second half. Greensboro shot 11-for-25 (44 percent) from three-point range compared to William Peace’s 11-for-31 (35.5 percent).

The Pacers out-rebounded the Pride, 37-32, and held the advantage in second-chance points, 22-6. The Pride held a 42-40 edge in the paint.

The Pride move on to their next USA South home-and-home series with Pfeiffer University. The Pride and the Falcons open the series with a 4:30 p.m. contest Friday afternoon at Pfeiffer.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones