John Cena getting ready for WrestleMania 37

John Cena hasn’t participated in a WWE televised event during the COVID-19 pandemic since he faced “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 last year in a cinematic match that remains a polarizing topic among fans.

The 16-time world champion and leader of the “CeNation” is returning home for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer reports that Cena will appear at the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view that will be a two-night event and take place across April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LV. Meltzer wrote in his latest newsletter:

“Regarding WrestleMania, as of this week, only one match on the show is finalized, and that would be the (Roman) Reigns match. We don’t know who his opponent is, other than it’s not (Shinsuke) Nakamura. Ringside News reported Cena on the show which was confirmed as a plan, but what his role or match would be is undecided. Those who have been around the company for a long period say that there’s never been a situation where this late in the game so little has been locked in and even teased on television.”