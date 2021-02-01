‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies of lung cancer at age of 44:Dustin Diamond dabbled in Professional Wrestling

**********‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies of lung cancer at age of 44**********

Dustin Diamond, the actor known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in the show “Saved by the Bell,” has died of stage 4 lung cancer, according to TMZ….According to TMZ, a representative for Powers said that his condition was declining over the last week.

Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative….Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier in January in Florida.

Diamond appeared as a contestant on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling, broadcast on CMT. A huge fan and supporter of professional wrestling, Diamond was previously involved with Memphis Championship Wrestling in March and April 2000. He has had many wrestling involvements since then as a referee, manager and even a tag team partner.

On CMT’s Hulk Hogan’s Championship Wrestling in 2008, he made it to the end of the competition, with Dennis Rodman ultimately winning.

July 22, 2010 (Newswire.com) – Dustin Diamond, AKA “Screech” from Saved by the Bell was the special referee in a Celebrity “Big Bang” Wrestling match featuring Tiger Woods’ Mistress Devon James Vs. Susan Finkelstein….

“We were excited to add Dustin to this great event” Said Celebrity Sports Entertainment Executive VP Dominick DiMichele. “There’s none other like him!”

His girlfriend was with him when he died.

“Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement in January.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” Paul added.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

