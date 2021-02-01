Shot by Guilford College’ Jordan Snipes on January 31, 2005, still one of the “Greatest Shots in College Basketball history”!!!!!
Jordan Snipes(Guilford College Quakers) hit a 85-foot, 5-inch buzzer-beater, on January 31, 2005, to beat Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va….Final score, 91-89 Guilford……
CLICK ON BELOW, to check out the video…Well worth your time….
January 31, 2005: One of the most amazing Buzzer Beaters of all-time. In an NCAA Division 3 game, Guilford College’s (@GuilfordMBB) Jordan Snipes hits a 85-foot, 5-inch buzzer-beater to beat Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va. pic.twitter.com/dHrh8p7BTu
— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 31, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.