Shot by Guilford College’ Jordan Snipes on January 31, 2005, still one of the “Greatest Shots in College Basketball history”!!!!!

Jordan Snipes(Guilford College Quakers) hit a 85-foot, 5-inch buzzer-beater, on January 31, 2005, to beat Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va….Final score, 91-89 Guilford……

