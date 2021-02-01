Shot by Guilford College’ Jordan Snipes on January 31, 2005, still one of the “Greatest Shots in College Basketball history”!!!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on February 1, 2021 at 2:54 pm under Audio, College, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

Jordan Snipes(Guilford College Quakers) hit a 85-foot, 5-inch buzzer-beater, on January 31, 2005, to beat Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va….Final score, 91-89 Guilford……

CLICK ON BELOW, to check out the video…Well worth your time….

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top