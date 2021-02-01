Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 2/1/-2/6/2021
02/01/21 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Soccer Facility
02/02/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SEHS Stadium
02/03/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 5:00 PM Ragsdale HS SEHS Stadium
02/03/21 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/03/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
02/03/21 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/04/21 Thursday Lacrosse V Women’s H 5:30 PM Southwest Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
02/05/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance HS
02/05/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS
02/05/21 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
02/05/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southern Alamance HS
02/06/21 Saturday Basketball JV Men’s H 2:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
02/06/21 Saturday Basketball V Women’s H 3:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
02/06/21 Saturday Basketball V Men’s H 5:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
