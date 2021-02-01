The Third Annual Pigskin For Hodgkins Football Game is coming to Northwest Guilford High School on March 27th

The Third Annual Pigskin For Hodgkins game will be played on March 27th, 2021 at Northwest Guilford High School.

Pigskin For Hodgkins is a charity flag football game that raises money for families battling childhood cancer and Hodgkin’s Lymphoma research. The game will feature former high school, college, and professional athletes playing alongside other familiar faces to the area.

Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a family-friendly event that includes a silent auction, games, prizes, raffles, and food. All of the proceeds made from the day will be used to support families in need

The gates will open at 11:30AM on March 27th and the game will kick-off at 1PM.

Admission is a minimum of a $1 donation at the door.

Here is a partial list of players participating in Pigskin For Hodgkins

Airius Moore – NC State/Arizona Cardinals (Football)

Brayden Myers – Hilliard Davidson (Football)

Chris Ripberger – Northern Guilford/UNC-Chapel Hill (Football)

Christian Dix – Northwest Guilford/Brevard (Football, Baseball)

Clay Shelton – Northwest Guilford/Gardner-Webb (Football)

Collin Lett – Northwest Guilford/Lenoir-Rhyne (Lacrosse)

David Everest – Northwest Guilford (Basketball)

Davion Allred – NC State (Football)

Deshawyn Middleton – Parkland/NC State/Norfolk State (Football)

Devin Luchs – Northwest Guilford (Football)

Hampton Billips – Northwest Guilford/NC State (Football)

Jason Slate – Northwest Guilford (Lacrosse)

Jon Hopkins – Northern Guilford (Lacrosse)

Kyle Bambard – NC State (Football)

Luke Mulvey – Grimsley (Basketball)

Mike Billips – Tazewell High School/Wingate (Football)

Nick Powell – Northwest Guilford/ UNC- Wilmington (Basketball)

Robert Wilcox – Northern Guilford/NC State (Football)

Tony Adams – Charlotte Independence/NC State/New England Patriots (Football)

Zak Kuder – NC State (Football)

Info courtesy of Hampton Billips