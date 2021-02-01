Where are they now?/What ever happened to? A Blast from the Past:Looking back at Doug Moe, former Carolina Cougars’ assistant coach now 82 years old!!!(Moe says, “The NBA was a rinky-dink league”)

Former Carolina Cougars assistant coach Doug Moe is now 82 years old….Born September 21, 1938….Played college ball at the University of North Carolina, and coached with the Carolina Cougars, here in Greensboro….

Interesting info from Wikipedia on Doug Moe….

On coming to the NBA after the NBA-ABA merger

“One of the biggest disappointments in my life was going into the NBA after the merger. The NBA was a rinky-dink league—listen, I’m very serious about this. The league was run like garbage. There was no camaraderie; a lot of the NBA guys were aloof and thought they were too good to practice or play hard. The NBA All-Star Games were nothing, guys didn’t even want to play in them and the fans could care less about the games. It wasn’t until the 1980s, when David Stern became commissioner, that the NBA figured out what the hell they were doing, and what they did was a lot of stuff we had in the ABA—from the 3-point shot to All-Star weekend to the show biz stuff. Now the NBA is like the old ABA. Guys play hard, they show their enthusiasm and there is a closeness in the league. Hell, the ABA might have lost the battle, but we won the war. The NBA now plays our kind of basketball.”

Douglas Edwin Moe (born September 21, 1938) is an American former professional basketball player and coach. As a head coach with the Denver Nuggets in the National Basketball Association (NBA), he was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 1988.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Moe was a star player at the University of North Carolina where he was a two-time All-American. However, his collegiate career ended in controversy when he admitted to being associated with a point shaving scandal. Moe received $75 from fix conspirator Aaron Wagman to fly to a meeting in New Jersey, arranged by Moe’s friend, conspirator Lou Brown, but Moe reportedly turned down an offer to throw games. There is no evidence that Moe was ever involved in a fix conspiracy, but his ties to the scandal blemished his reputation.

He was selected in the NBA draft in 1960 by the Detroit Pistons and again in 1961 with the Chicago Packers, but began his pro career in the top level Italian league, with the Pallacanestro Petrarca Padova, and later in the American Basketball Association with the New Orleans Buccaneers, Oakland Oaks, Washington Caps, Carolina Cougars and Virginia Squires. He garnered ABA All-Star honors three times in an injury-shortened five-year professional playing career.

Moe became a head coach in 1976–77, after serving as an assistant coach for the Carolina Cougars. Moe worked behind the bench for 15 years, ten of them with the Denver Nuggets. He also had stops with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

Career history

As player:

1965–1967 Pallacanestro Petrarca Padova

1967–1968 New Orleans Buccaneers

1968–1969 Oakland Oaks

1969–1970 Carolina Cougars

1970–1972 Virginia Squires

As coach:

1972–1974 Carolina Cougars (assistant)

1974–1976 Denver Nuggets (assistant)

1976–1980 San Antonio Spurs

1980–1991 Denver Nuggets

1992–1993 Philadelphia 76ers

2003–2008 Denver Nuggets (assistant)

Career highlights and awards

As player:

ABA champion (1969)

3× ABA All-Star (1968–1970)

All-ABA First Team (1968)

All-ABA Second Team (1969)

Italian League Top Scorer (1966)

First-team All-American – USBWA (1961)

Second-team All-American – AP, SN (1961)

Third-team All-American – NABC, NEA (1961)

2× First-team All-ACC (1959, 1961)

As coach:

NBA Coach of the Year (1988)

No. 432 retired by Denver Nuggets

Career ABA playing statistics

Points 6,161 (16.3 ppg)

Rebounds 2,560 (6.8 rpg)

Assists 1,197 (3.2 apg)

Stats at Basketball-Reference.com

Career coaching record

NBA 628–529 (.543)