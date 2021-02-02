Elon Women’s Basketball Schedule Changes Announced by CAA
RICHMOND, Va.– The Colonial Athletic Association has announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule following the postponement of games this weekend due to CoVID-19 protocols.
Elon and UNCW were slated to play a pair of games in Wilmington, N.C. on February 6 and 7. However, the Seahawks, which played two games at Hofstra last weekend, has postponed the contests due to CoVID-19 protocols related to a positive test at Hofstra.
The Phoenix will now travel to Harrisonburg, Va. to take on James Madison in a pair of matchups on the same dates as the previously scheduled contests against UNCW. The Dukes were originally supposed to face William & Mary this weekend, but those games were postponed due to CoVID-19 protocols at William & Mary. Tipoff for both games between Elon and James Madison will occur at 2 p.m.
A decision on rescheduling the postponed games will be made at a later date.
