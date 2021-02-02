Elon Women’s Lacrosse Releases 2021 Schedule

ELON, N.C.- The Elon University women’s lacrosse program announced its 12-game schedule for the 2021 season on Feb. 2.

“We feel very fortunate that we have been able to put together the exciting schedule we have this year,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “Obviously, with the challenges we are all facing, it hasn’t been easy. It has truly been team effort working with our opponents, conference offices, officials and families in maintaining the highest standards for all of our competitions during this crazy time. Our game operations team and training staff have been put to the test and have stepped up in a major way. There is no doubt our team is hungry to get back out on the field to compete. I know our coaching staff is looking forward to continuing this journey with our team for a successful season.”

The Phoenix will take on Radford, Furman, VCU and Winthrop at Rudd Field during nonconference play. Elon will also make trips to Campbell, Coastal Carolina, High Point and Longwood.

During conference play, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) teams will be divided into north and south divisions. The maroon and gold will compete in the south division, facing James Madison and William & Mary in a double round-robin schedule. The breakdown of both divisions is listed below:

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson

South Division: Elon, James Madison, William & Mary

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top five teams in the conference (top two teams in each division and one at-large selection) will advance to the CAA Championship, which is set to take place on May 7 & 9, 2021 at James Madison.

2021 Elon Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

Feb. 13 – at Campbell | 1 p.m.

March 7 – James Madison | 2 p.m.

March 10 – Radford | 5 p.m.

March 13 – at Coastal Carolina | 2 p.m.

March 20 – Furman | 12 p.m.

March 27 – at High Point | 1 p.m.

March 29 – at Longwood | 3 p.m.

April 3 – at William & Mary | 3 p.m.

April 11 – VCU | 1 p.m.

April 17 – Winthrop | 12 p.m.

April 25 – at James Madison | 2 p.m.

May 2 – William & Mary | 2 p.m.

May 7 & 9 – CAA Championship at James Madison | TBD