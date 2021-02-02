Game Report on Triad Math and Science Academy-NC Leadership Academy Girls Basketball:Zaria Scott and Mya Lewis help take Tigers to the Top

Posted by Press Release on February 2, 2021

Triad Math and Science Academy Lady Tigers take the win over NC Leadership Academy Monday night 44-25, improving their record to 4-2 Overall and 1-1 Conference.

TMSA Scorers
Zaria Scott – 12 pts

Mya Lewis – 11 pts

Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 7 pts

Adreahna Woods – 6 pts

Zamaria Booker – 4 pts

Kaila Daye and Nicole Smith – 2 pts each

Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis-Team Assistant

