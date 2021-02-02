Game Report on Triad Math and Science Academy-NC Leadership Academy Girls Basketball:Zaria Scott and Mya Lewis help take Tigers to the Top
Triad Math and Science Academy Lady Tigers take the win over NC Leadership Academy Monday night 44-25, improving their record to 4-2 Overall and 1-1 Conference.
TMSA Scorers
Zaria Scott – 12 pts
Mya Lewis – 11 pts
Azahreya Drayton-Gill – 7 pts
Adreahna Woods – 6 pts
Zamaria Booker – 4 pts
Kaila Daye and Nicole Smith – 2 pts each
Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis-Team Assistant
