Game Report:Noah Richardson 22 points and Cade Shoemaker 19 lead NCLA over Triad Math and Science in Boys Basketball

Noah Richardson 22 points and Cade Shoemaker 19 lead NCLA over Triad Math and Science in Boys Basketball

Triad Math and Science          2      11      13      13     Final  39
NC Leadership Academy          12      12      11      17     Final  52

TMSA (0-6)
M. Hunter 13
M. Smith 8
M. Greer 7
J. Scott 5
K. Moore 4
C. Golden 2

NCLA (2-3)
Noah Richardson 22 (6 Rebounds and 2 Charges)
Cade Shoemaker 19 (7 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 2 Steals, 2 Charges)
Jackson Shaw 4 (4 Rebounds, 3 Steals)
Trint Saunders 3 (4 assists, 2 rebounds)
Troy Shoemaker 2 (9 Rebounds, 4 Steals)
Scott Stanley 2 (3 rebs)

Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy

