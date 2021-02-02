Game Report:Noah Richardson 22 points and Cade Shoemaker 19 lead NCLA over Triad Math and Science in Boys Basketball
Triad Math and Science 2 11 13 13 Final 39 NC Leadership Academy 12 12 11 17 Final 52
TMSA (0-6)
M. Hunter 13
M. Smith 8
M. Greer 7
J. Scott 5
K. Moore 4
C. Golden 2
NCLA (2-3)
Noah Richardson 22 (6 Rebounds and 2 Charges)
Cade Shoemaker 19 (7 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 2 Steals, 2 Charges)
Jackson Shaw 4 (4 Rebounds, 3 Steals)
Trint Saunders 3 (4 assists, 2 rebounds)
Troy Shoemaker 2 (9 Rebounds, 4 Steals)
Scott Stanley 2 (3 rebs)
Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy
