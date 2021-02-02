High School Basketball Tonight(2/2/2021) for Guilford County:Ragsdale at Page playing on GreensboroSports Radio

Ragsdale at Page…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Page girls(5-3)/RHS(6-2)…Page boys(5-2)/RHS(5-2)

Games tonight both can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…..Girls pregame at 5:45pm on GreensboroSports Radio…Boys game coming your way at around 7:30, on GreensboroSports Radio…

Northwest Guilford girls(7-0) at Grimsley(5-3) 6pm

Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG girls(5-1)/NEG(1-6)…NG boys(7-0)/NEG(2-6)

Western Guilford at Dudley…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Dudley girls(7-0)/WG(2-4)…Dudley boys(3-4)WG(1-6)

Smith at WS Parkland…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Smith girls(0-8)/WSP(2-6)…Smith boys(6-2)/WSP(0-8)

++++++++++from Monday night:High Point Central girls 50, Smith 9++++++++++

Southwestern Randolph at Eastern Guilford…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…EG girls(0-5)/SWR(4-2)…EG boys(3-0)/SWR(1-5)

++++++++++Three games this week for the EG Wildcats…Busy and back in action week for Eastern Guilford…++++++++++

Southern Guilford at Burlington Williams…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…SG girls(0-4)/BW(5-1)…SG boys(3-3)/B(4-2)

Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…SWG girls(5-2)MT(1-4)…SWG boys(5-3)/MT(6-2)

High Point Andrews at High Point Central…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…HPC girls(1-6)/HPA(6-1)…HPC boys(0-7)/HPA(3-5)

Forsyth Country Day at Greensboro Day School…Girls at 5/Boys at 6:30pm….GDS boys(20-5)/FCD(8-8)…GDS girls(10-5)/FCD(9-5)

Caldwell Academy at High Point Christian Academy…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…CA girls(4-6)/HPCA(16-0)…CA boys(3-8)/HPCA(12-7)

Triad Baptist Christian Academy girls(2-10) at Triad Math and Science Academy(2-2) ****Game has been Cancelled****

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Chatham Charter…Boys at 7pm….CCA(2-3)/Chatham(8-0)

Piedmont Classical School boys(16-8) at Forsyth Home Educators(7-5) at 7pm

Southeast Guilford-OFF…Boys(1-2)/Girls(2-1)

Northwest Guilford boys-OFF(3-1)

Grimsley boys-OFF(6-0)