High School Basketball Tonight(2/2/2021):Scores coming in and more scores on the way(Eastern Guilford boys back in business tonight)
Ragsdale girls 42, Page 34
RHS(7-2)/Page(5-4)
Page boys 56, Ragsdale 48
Page(6-2)/RHS(5-3)
Northern Guilford boys 93, Northeast Guilford 60
NG(8-0)/NEG(-7)
Northern Guilford girls 75, Northeast Guilford 17
NG(6-1)/NEG(1-7)
Northwest Guilford girls 48, Grimsley 29
NWG(8-0)/GHS(5-4)
Northwest Guilford JV boys 70, Grimsley 46
Dudley boys 67, Western Guilford 51
DHS(4-4)/WG(1-7)
Dudley girls 73, Western Guilford 31
DHS(8-0)/WG(2-5)
WS Parkland girls 96, Smith 11
WSP(3-6)SHS(0-9)
Mount Tabor boys 66, Southwest Guilford 57
MT(7-2)/SWG(5-4)
Southwest Guilford girls 46, Mount Tabor 12
SWG(6-2)/MT1-5)
Eastern Guilford boys 88, Southwestern Randolph 39
EG(4-0)/SWR(1-6)
EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins with 29 points, Kamell Smith with 19 pts., Lundy 12, K. Sudan 11, Ford 9, Lawson 4, Womack 4….
Burlington Williams boys 59, Southern Guilford 26
B(5-)/G(3-4)
Southern Guilford girls FF to Burlington Williams and all we can think of on this one, is Forfeiture….
B(6-1)/SG(0-5)
High Point Andrews boys 54, High Point Central 51
HPA(4-5)/HPC(0-8)
High Point Andrews girls 59, High Point Andrews 21
HPA(7-1)/HPC(1-7)
Greensboro Day School girls 52, Forsyth Country Day 34
GDS(11-5)/FCD(9-6)
Greensboro Day School boys 78, Forsyth Country Day 58
GDS(21-5)/FCD(8-9)
High Point Christian Academy boys 71, Caldwell Academy 36
HPCA(13-7)/CA(3-9)
High Point Christian Academy girls 46, Caldwell Academy 39
HPCA(17-0)/CA(4-7)
Chatham Charter boys 63, Cornerstone Charter Academy 42
CC(9-0)/CCA(2-4)
Forsyth Home Educator boys 50, Piedmont Classical School 38
FHE(8-5)/PCS(16-9)
Winston-Salem Prep boys 73, Bishop McGuinness 64
WSP(3-5)/BM(5-2)
East Forsyth girls 61, Glenn 36
EF(7-1)/Glenn(1-5)
North Davidson boys 56, Lexington 39
ND(8-0)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.