High School Basketball Tonight(2/2/2021):Scores coming in and more scores on the way(Eastern Guilford boys back in business tonight)

Ragsdale girls 42, Page 34

RHS(7-2)/Page(5-4)

Page boys 56, Ragsdale 48

Page(6-2)/RHS(5-3)

Northern Guilford boys 93, Northeast Guilford 60

NG(8-0)/NEG(-7)

Northern Guilford girls 75, Northeast Guilford 17

NG(6-1)/NEG(1-7)

Northwest Guilford girls 48, Grimsley 29

NWG(8-0)/GHS(5-4)

Northwest Guilford JV boys 70, Grimsley 46

Dudley boys 67, Western Guilford 51

DHS(4-4)/WG(1-7)

Dudley girls 73, Western Guilford 31

DHS(8-0)/WG(2-5)

WS Parkland girls 96, Smith 11

WSP(3-6)SHS(0-9)

Mount Tabor boys 66, Southwest Guilford 57

MT(7-2)/SWG(5-4)

Southwest Guilford girls 46, Mount Tabor 12

SWG(6-2)/MT1-5)

Eastern Guilford boys 88, Southwestern Randolph 39

EG(4-0)/SWR(1-6)

EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins with 29 points, Kamell Smith with 19 pts., Lundy 12, K. Sudan 11, Ford 9, Lawson 4, Womack 4….

Burlington Williams boys 59, Southern Guilford 26

B(5-)/G(3-4)

Southern Guilford girls FF to Burlington Williams and all we can think of on this one, is Forfeiture….

B(6-1)/SG(0-5)

High Point Andrews boys 54, High Point Central 51

HPA(4-5)/HPC(0-8)

High Point Andrews girls 59, High Point Andrews 21

HPA(7-1)/HPC(1-7)

Greensboro Day School girls 52, Forsyth Country Day 34

GDS(11-5)/FCD(9-6)

Greensboro Day School boys 78, Forsyth Country Day 58

GDS(21-5)/FCD(8-9)

High Point Christian Academy boys 71, Caldwell Academy 36

HPCA(13-7)/CA(3-9)

High Point Christian Academy girls 46, Caldwell Academy 39

HPCA(17-0)/CA(4-7)

Chatham Charter boys 63, Cornerstone Charter Academy 42

CC(9-0)/CCA(2-4)

Forsyth Home Educator boys 50, Piedmont Classical School 38

FHE(8-5)/PCS(16-9)

Winston-Salem Prep boys 73, Bishop McGuinness 64

WSP(3-5)/BM(5-2)

East Forsyth girls 61, Glenn 36

EF(7-1)/Glenn(1-5)

North Davidson boys 56, Lexington 39

ND(8-0)