Jordan Perkins(Greensboro Day School) now second all-time in assists at North Carolina Central University
***********Juice Perkins flying like an NCCU Eagle….**********
5??0??0?? DIMES! CONGRATS to #NCCUMBB senior Jordan Perkins for reaching 500 career assists, just the second Eagle all-time to reach that mark!#EaglePride pic.twitter.com/TiG4FuxX7y
— NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) February 2, 2021
