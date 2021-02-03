Elon WLAX: McGlynn / Curran Named Preseason All-Conference Selections, Phoenix Picked Second

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced that Elon women’s lacrosse players Mae McGlynn and Gillian Curran were named preseason all-conference selections. McGlynn was named to the preseason team, while Curran was tabbed honorable mention.

“I am very happy for Mae and Gillian to be recognized as preseason all-conference,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “Both of them have worked hard to improve different aspects of their game. We are excited to see what they accomplish with their teammates this season!”

McGlynn made three starts in the team’s five games in 2020. She led the team in both goals (10) and points (14) in addition to ranking second in assists (4).

Curran started in every game last season. The midfielder posted a team-best 21 draw controls, ranking seventh in the CAA. She also picked up six ground balls.

This season, CAA teams will be divided into north and south divisions. The maroon and gold will compete in the south division, facing James Madison and William & Mary.

Elon was predicted to finish second in its division, earning 11 points and one first-place vote. The Dukes were named the preseason favorite with 16 points and six first-place votes. The Tribe rounded out the division with six points.

Further breakdown of both divisions is listed below:

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson
South Division: Elon, James Madison, William & Mary

The Phoenix will open its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 13 when it travels to Campbell. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.

2021 CAA Women’s Lacrosse Predicted Order of Finish
North Division (First-Place Votes) – Points
1. Hofstra (6) – 22
2. Towson (1) – 17
3. Drexel – 11
4. Delaware – 4

South Division (First-Place Votes) – Points
1. James Madison (6) – 16
2. Elon (1) – 11
3. William & Mary – 6

2021 CAA Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Team

Name              School            Class  Position     Hometown
Colleen Grady     Drexel            Jr.    A            Glen Ridge, N.J.
Belle Martire     William & Mary    Jr.    A            Baltimore, Md.
Mae McGlynn       Elon              Sr.    A            Skaneateles, N.Y.
Alyssa Parrella   Hofstra           Sr.    A            Miller Place, N.Y.
Karson Harris     Drexel            Jr.    M            Great Mills, Md.
Alexa Mattera     Hofstra           Gr.    M            East Islip, N.Y.
Blair Pearre      Towson            So.    M            Pikesville, Md.
Shelby Stack      Towson            Gr.    M            Syracuse, N.Y.
Sami Chenoweth    Towson            Gr.    D            Manchester, Md.
Starr Howard      William & Mary    Jr.    D            Rockville, Md.
Emma Johnson      James Madison     R-Sr.  D            Laurel, Md.
Rachel Matey      James Madison     R-So.  D            Phoenixville, Pa.
Darcie Smith      Hofstra           Gr.    D            Wantagh, N.Y.
Molly Dougherty   James Madison     R-Jr.  GK           Alexandria, Va.

Honorable Mention: Kate Brewster, Delaware (Sr., GK), Gillian Curran, Elon (Jr., M), Sabrina Cristodero, Hofstra (Sr., D), Lucy Schneidereith, Drexel (Sr., M), Jess Smith, Hofstra (Jr., GK)
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Alyssa Parrella, Hofstra

