Elon’s Ahm Selected CAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Coming off her school-record performance last week, sophomore Maria Ahm of the Elon University women’s cross country team was tabbed as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Ahm set a new school-record in the women’s 5K with her time of 17:19.29 at the CAA XC Preview last Friday, Jan. 29, in the Phoenix’s season-opening meet. The reigning CAA Rookie of the Year won the race by over 25 seconds than the runner-up and helped the maroon and gold win the meet with 17 total points.

Elon will return to the course next week with the Phoenix traveling either to the Winter Vertcross in High Point, N.C., next Friday, Feb. 12, or at the Valentine’s Carolina Invite in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 13.