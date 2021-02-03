Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-Oak Grove Boys Basketball:Dawson McAlhany(27 pts.) with a very Big Night for Bishop!!!

at Oak Grove High School

Bishop McGuinness 65, Oak Grove 56GAG

The Bishop McGuinness Villains took to the road Wednesday night to take on non-conference opponent Oak Grove. The Villains overcame a 12 point deficit in the first quarter to ride home with a 65-56 victory. Bishop was paced by wing Dawson McAlhany who poured in 27 points on the night. The Villains finish up their second straight three game week when they travel to Walnut Cove to take on the Sauras of South Stokes.

Bishop: 10 23 13 16 - 65 Oak Grove: 15 14 13 14 - 56

Bishop

Dawson McAlhany 27

Jeremiah Manley 9

Jaden Plunciczak 8

Nate Fuller 7

Seth Williams 7

Noah Allred 7

Oak Grove

Gavin Stenson 17

Ethan Witzker 8

Khaleb Craven 8

Patrick Stevens 5

Gab Sharez 5

Sakon Poole 4

Max Hester 3

Cole Johnson 2

Luke Long 2

Lucas Brennon 2

Bishop: 5-2 (3-2)

Oak Grove: 3-5

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV

Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball

Bishop McGuinness Basketball