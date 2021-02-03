Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-Oak Grove Boys Basketball:Dawson McAlhany(27 pts.) with a very Big Night for Bishop!!!
at Oak Grove High School
Bishop McGuinness 65, Oak Grove 56
The Bishop McGuinness Villains took to the road Wednesday night to take on non-conference opponent Oak Grove. The Villains overcame a 12 point deficit in the first quarter to ride home with a 65-56 victory. Bishop was paced by wing Dawson McAlhany who poured in 27 points on the night. The Villains finish up their second straight three game week when they travel to Walnut Cove to take on the Sauras of South Stokes.
Bishop: 10 23 13 16 - 65 Oak Grove: 15 14 13 14 - 56
Bishop
Dawson McAlhany 27
Jeremiah Manley 9
Jaden Plunciczak 8
Nate Fuller 7
Seth Williams 7
Noah Allred 7
Oak Grove
Gavin Stenson 17
Ethan Witzker 8
Khaleb Craven 8
Patrick Stevens 5
Gab Sharez 5
Sakon Poole 4
Max Hester 3
Cole Johnson 2
Luke Long 2
Lucas Brennon 2
Bishop: 5-2 (3-2)
Oak Grove: 3-5
Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
