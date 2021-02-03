Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Prep Boys Basketball:McAlhany and Allread ready for Bishop, but not enough on Tuesday night
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
WS Prep 72, Bishop 64
Bishop McGuinness suffered a tough loss to the Winston-Salem Prep Phoenix Tuesday night. Dawson McAlhany led the Villains with 15 points and Noah Allred added 12 points of his own. Bishop will travel to non-conference opponent Oak Grove Wednesday night.
Bishop
Dawson McAlhany 15
Noah Allred 12
Seth Williams 10
Nate Fuller 6
Thomas Markun 5
Jaden Pluciniczak 3
Kevin Chase 2
Rio O’Hale 2
Prep
Tim Davis 14
Jayden Penn 12
Camden Sanderson 10
Zaire Patterson 10
Michael Jordan 9
Nassir Graham 6
Treshawn Stewart 6
Arian Matthews 5
Bishop: 16 14 14 20 - 64 Prep: 18 19 18 17 - 72
Bishop: 5-2 (3-2)
Prep: 3-5 (3-2)
Courtesy of Michael Herschel
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
