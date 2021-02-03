Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Gamble, Vincent, Stockton and Braswell prop up Panthers and help them roll
Dudley 67, Western Guilford 51
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 12 16 17 22 67 Western Guilford 12 9 14 17 51
Dudley
Ayden Gamble 17
Nigel Vincent 14
Frank Stockton 12
Jahree Braswell 13
Cam Flippen 6
Dejour Miller 2
Tre McNeil 2
Tripp Brewer 1
Western
Zavier Neely 18
Zach Bass 11
Tyrone Kanu 9
Darrien Dalton 5
Kavon Poindexter 5
Bryson Moore 3
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley boys basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.