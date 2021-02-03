Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Gamble, Vincent, Stockton and Braswell prop up Panthers and help them roll

Posted by Press Release on February 3, 2021 at 12:50 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 67, Western Guilford 51 

              
                   Q1        Q2           Q3           Q4           F
Dudley             12        16           17           22           67
Western Guilford   12         9           14           17           51

Dudley
Ayden Gamble 17
Nigel Vincent 14
Frank Stockton 12
Jahree Braswell 13
Cam Flippen 6
Dejour Miller 2
Tre McNeil 2
Tripp Brewer 1

Western
Zavier Neely 18
Zach Bass 11
Tyrone Kanu 9
Darrien Dalton 5
Kavon Poindexter 5
Bryson Moore 3

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley boys basketball

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top