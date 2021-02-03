Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Girls Basketball:Monroe, Washington, Fulmore and Wooten go double-digits for Dudley Panthers

Dudley – 73
Western Guilford – 31

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         16       33     22       2        73

Diamond Monroe – 15

Sania Washington – 14

Quinzia Fulmore – 11

Marissa Wooten – 11

Nakyia Williams – 9

Mariah Frazier – 5

Chelsie Powe – 4

Anayah Underwood – 4

Western Guilford  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
                    6        11      6      8         31

LA Oliver – 11

E. Butler – 7

T. Noland – 5

T. Carden – 4

Oge Okeke – 2

D. Perry – 2

Courtesy of Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

