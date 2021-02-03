Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Girls Basketball:Monroe, Washington, Fulmore and Wooten go double-digits for Dudley Panthers
Dudley – 73
Western Guilford – 31
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 16 33 22 2 73
Diamond Monroe – 15
Sania Washington – 14
Quinzia Fulmore – 11
Marissa Wooten – 11
Nakyia Williams – 9
Mariah Frazier – 5
Chelsie Powe – 4
Anayah Underwood – 4
Western Guilford - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 6 11 6 8 31
LA Oliver – 11
E. Butler – 7
T. Noland – 5
T. Carden – 4
Oge Okeke – 2
D. Perry – 2
Courtesy of Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.