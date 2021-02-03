Game Report on East Forsyth-Glenn HS Girls Basketball:Simes, Hoover and Monay carry much of the load for EF Eagles

East Forsyth High School 61
Glenn High School 36

East Forsyth High School; 21; 8; 20; 12;—;61
Glenn High School;        10; 9;  5; 12;—;36

East Forsyth High School (7-1): Hoover 11, Walker 5, Axtell 6, Monay 11, N’diaye 8, Simes 17, Rooks 3
Glenn High School (1-5): Shull 2, Wallace 1, Finch 6, Brown 4, Joyce 2, Taylor 2, Lamonte 19

Courtesy of Coach Grier
EFHS WBB HC

