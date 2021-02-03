Game Report on North Davidson-Lexington Boys Basketball:Dalton and McNeair pace ND Knights to victory

Posted by Press Release on February 3, 2021

North Davidson 56, Lexington 39

North Davidson      13  15     8    20    56

Lexington           12   0    12    15    39
North Davidson Scoring:

Jamarien Dalton-16

Ja'Mir McNeair-15

Green-9

Everhart-8

Moore-6

Odum-2


Lexington Scoring:

Liles-9

Trempey-8

Bobo-8

Williams-7

Reid-7


Courtesy of Josh Snyder

Head Men's Basketball Coach/Head Men's Tennis Coach

North Davidson High School

			
