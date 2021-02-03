Game Report on North Davidson-Lexington Boys Basketball:Dalton and McNeair pace ND Knights to victory
North Davidson 56, Lexington 39
North Davidson 13 15 8 20 56
Lexington 12 0 12 15 39 North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-16
Ja'Mir McNeair-15
Green-9
Everhart-8
Moore-6
Odum-2
Lexington Scoring:
Liles-9
Trempey-8
Bobo-8
Williams-7
Reid-7
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men's Basketball Coach/Head Men's Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
