Game Report on North Davidson-South Rowan Boys Basketball:Jamarien Dalton with 32 points, dealing again for ND Knights

Posted by Press Release on February 3, 2021

North Davidson 71, South Rowan 55

South Rowan                   14  15  15  11  55
North Davidson                22  15  13  21  71

North Davidson 9-0 (6-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

South Rowan 3-6 (2-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-32
Mason Everhart-11
Ja’Mir McNeair-11
Travarius Moore-11
Jones-2
Shoaf-2
Naylor-1
Green-1

South Rowan Scoring:
Barrett Thompson-17
Kane Kepley-11
Nathan Chrismon-10
Hollaman-6
Black-5
Ritchie-2
Woodman-2
Hubbard-2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

