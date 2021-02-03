Game Report on North Davidson-South Rowan Boys Basketball:Jamarien Dalton with 32 points, dealing again for ND Knights
North Davidson 71, South Rowan 55
South Rowan 14 15 15 11 55 North Davidson 22 15 13 21 71
North Davidson 9-0 (6-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
South Rowan 3-6 (2-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-32
Mason Everhart-11
Ja’Mir McNeair-11
Travarius Moore-11
Jones-2
Shoaf-2
Naylor-1
Green-1
South Rowan Scoring:
Barrett Thompson-17
Kane Kepley-11
Nathan Chrismon-10
Hollaman-6
Black-5
Ritchie-2
Woodman-2
Hubbard-2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
