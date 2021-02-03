Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Hodge, Elliot, Griffith and Bolyard find their stride for NG on Tuesday

Northern Guilford 93, Northeast Guilford 60

Northern Guilford:  19,33,17,24=93
Northeast Guilford: 13,11,18,18=60

Northern
N Hodge: 27
M Elliot: 14
O Griffith: 12
V Bolyard: 10
J Helms: 7
N Whitley: 6
S Emerick: 5
S Wenger: 4
K Ryan: 4
B Vail: 2
B Evans: 2

Northeast
A Tate: 21
B Medley: 16
D Lockhart: 10
D Morgan: 4
T King: 3
T Simpson: 3
B Jordan: 3

