Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Hodge, Elliot, Griffith and Bolyard find their stride for NG on Tuesday
Northern Guilford 93, Northeast Guilford 60
Northern Guilford: 19,33,17,24=93 Northeast Guilford: 13,11,18,18=60
Northern
N Hodge: 27
M Elliot: 14
O Griffith: 12
V Bolyard: 10
J Helms: 7
N Whitley: 6
S Emerick: 5
S Wenger: 4
K Ryan: 4
B Vail: 2
B Evans: 2
Northeast
A Tate: 21
B Medley: 16
D Lockhart: 10
D Morgan: 4
T King: 3
T Simpson: 3
B Jordan: 3
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.