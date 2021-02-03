Game Report on Page-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Ellis and Scovens show up and show out for Pirates
Final:Page 56, Ragsdale 48
Page(6-2)/RHS(5-3)
End of 1st Q:Page 12, RHS 4…Halftime:Page 27, RHS 19…End of 3rd Q:Page 43, RHS 27…Final:Page 56, RHS 48
Page scoring:Jaden Ellis 18 points, Josh Scovens 16, Zion Conner 9, Tyler McIntyre 4, Darryl Phifer 4, Blake McGowan 4, Grady Sherrill 1….
Ragsdale scoring:Kobe Parker 14 points, Jah Saigo 10, Andrew Siler 8, Aaron Fant 7, Cameron Cofield 4, Trent Jackson 2, Zach Byrd 2, Ron Jones 1…..
You can listen back to this game now on GreensboroSports Radio…Replay rolling now on GreensboroSports Radio….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.