Game Report on Page-Ragsdale Girls Basketball:Tigers move past Pirates, as Boddie gets big for RHS
Ragsdale 42, Page 34
Page- 7 13 7 7- 34 Ragsdale 13 12 12 5- 42
Ragsdale (7-2, 3-1) Victoria Boddie 12, Mya Patrick 9, Katarina Maros 8, Alyssa Bradford 6, Erin Mackie 4, Christian Atwater 3
Page (5-4, 2-2) Hattie Sloyan 9, , Kirah Lineberry 7, Reagan Maynard 7, Candice Williams 5, Anna Schmedes 4, Ava Cowles 2
Page is at Greensboro Day School at 6:00 on Thursday while Ragsdale plays Grimsley on Friday.
Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson
