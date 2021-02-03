Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball:Butchee, Carmack, and Harrison solid for SWG, but Cowboys still come empty

Mount Tabor 66, Southwest Guilford 57

The Cowboys hit the road to square off against the Spartans of Mount Tabor.

The Spartans boasted the best record atop the Piedmont Triad 3A conference, and the Cowboys were trying to get back in the winning column. The shorthanded Cowboys did their best to make it a ball game. A slow and sloppy start didn’t help the visitors’ cause as they fell behind double digits rather quickly.

Following the midway timeout, the Cowboys started to put a few positive possessions together and cut the margin to 17-10 at the close of the opening frame.

Despite the poor start, the Cowboys were able to keep battling and even got the game as close as 23-22 in the final minute of the half. The Spartans closed the half with a quick spurt and took the halftime score to 29-24.

Another flat start to a quarter doomed the Cowboys in allowing the Spartans to pull ahead into double digits again. Southwest wouldn’t allow Mount Tabor to completely run away and the third quarter closed at 45-33.

The scrappy Southwest team kept fighting through the frame and once again got the margin to within single digits several times. The Cowboys couldn’t get enough defensive stops in a row and the Spartans made their free throws. Despite the frantic rally, the margin ended up being too much for Southwest to overcome as they ran out of time. The Spartans prevailed for a 66-57 win over the Cowboys.

The Spartans remain unbeaten in conference play and were led by Daniel Fulp’s 17 points. The Cowboys were paced by DeAnthony Butchee with (16, 2 Asts, 2 Stls, 2 Rebs), Claude Cormack with (14, 4 Rebs, 3 Asts, Blk), and Stevon Harrison with (10, 5 Rebs, 2 Blks, Ast).

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Mt. Tabor 17 12 16 21 66 Southwest 10 14 09 24 57

Mt Tabor (7-2, 5-0)

James Viola 10

Vonn Campbell 2

Jashaun Torrence 14

Daniel Fulp 17

Jamalian Peterkin 6

Finley Simmons 12

Josiah Banks 2

Oshae Fernaders 3

Southwest (5-4, 2-3)

Amarya Huggins 4, 2 Asts

Claude Cormack 14, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, Blk

Isaiah Smith 4, 2 Asts, Stl

DeAnthony Butchee 16, 2 Stls, 2 Asts, 2 Rebs

Noah Goldston 3, 2 Asts, 2 Rebs, 2 Stls, Blk

Stevon Harrison 10, 5 Rebs, 2 Blks, Ast

Mason Drabik 2, Reb, Blk

Henry Giant 4, 5 Rebs, 2 Asts, Stl, Blk

Courtesy of SWG head basketball coach Greg Vlazny