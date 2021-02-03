High School Basketball Tonight(2/3/2021):Several games going on!!!

Here is the lineup for tonight-2/3/2021…

Northern Guilford at Western Alamance…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm

Southeast Guilford at Southwestern Randolph…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…First games in around two weeks for SEG boys and girls…

Page girls at Greensboro Day School, Thursday at 6pm…

High Point Central boys at Northwest Guilford Thursday at 6pm…First game in over two weeks for NWG boys…NWG turns right around and goes to HP Central on Friday…

Eastern Guilford boys at Southern Alamance Thursday at 6pm