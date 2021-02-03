Jaden Ellis(Page HS) gets College Basketball offer from Army/West Point

Congrats to Jaden Ellis, Page High School senior, on his offer to continue his education and to play college basketball on the Banks of the Hudson River, at West Point/Army…

We remember Clint Moore, from Grimsley HS, and Justin Reese, from Southeast Guilford, both playing baseball at Army…And now Jaden Ellis has this chance to join the basketball team at Army…Bobby Knight coached there, Coach K, from Duke, played and coached there at Army, and now Jaden Ellis(Page HS) has a chance to join the ranks of the West Point Cadets/Black Knights….