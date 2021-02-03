TRIAD NC Middle School All-Star Basketball Games
**********TRIAD NC Middle School All Star Games**********
1-DAY HOOPS & GRIND DON’T STOP ACADEMY presents:
Triad NC Middle School All-Star Game
This year’s game will be held on March 6th at Piedmont Classical High School
6th Grade boys Rising Stars 11:00am
7th Grade boys Future Stars 12:00pm
7-8 Grade Girls All Star Game 1:00pm
8th Grade Boys All Star Game 2:30pm
Coaches can nominate players for All-Star ballot at hines336@gmail.com or IG @1DAYHOOPS
The Middle School All-Star Game is to reward Triad area student-athletes for working hard on and off the court to display their skills one last time before entering into high school. The students selected to play show a great attitude in the classroom, are involved with their community, and work hard to improve their basketball skills to reach the next level….
