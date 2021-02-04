Aaron Berry(Western Guilford HS) gets College Football offer from Gannon University

Aaron Berry, from Western Guilford High School, got a College Football offer last week from Gannon University….

Gannon University is a private Catholic university in Erie, Pennsylvania. Gannon University has approximately 4,500 students and 46,000 alumni. Its intercollegiate athletics include 18 athletic programs for men and women competing at the NCAA Division II level.

Gannon is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in NCAA Division II. Gannon offers 18 Division II scholarship-granting varsity sports, that includes nine men’s and women’s teams. The men participate in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, water polo, and wrestling. The women participate in basketball, cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, volleyball, water polo, wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling.

In June 2007, Gannon University, along with cross-town rival Mercyhurst College, was accepted into the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, where area schools Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania are members. Along with Gannon and Mercyhurst as full members, LIU Post also was accepted into the conference as an affiliate member.

I am VERY humbled and VERY blessed to receive my first D2 PWO Offer after a great visit with Gannon University today!! Thank you for the opportunity! @FootballGannon @SonnieCoach @ErikRaeburn @Coach_zags @CoachT_WG pic.twitter.com/lWWnCPzADc — Aaron Berry (@aaronberry52) January 30, 2021

Potions of above info from Wikipedia and from Twitter…www.wikipedia.org