Did Kansas Chiefs’ barber test Positive for COVID-19???

The Kansas City Chiefs may have avoided a catastrophe that, truth be told, shouldn’t have been an issue in the first place.

Reports emerged on Monday that the Chiefs added backup center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts. The pair will, however, be cleared to play versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday if they test negative for the coronavirus through the weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher added a unique plot twist to the story on Wednesday, however, when he explained that Kilgore was sitting in a barber’s chair receiving a haircut this past Sunday when the Chiefs learned that the barber had tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone involved wore masks, and Kilgore told the barber to finish what he started.

Teicher wrote that up to 20 people associated with the Chiefs, including reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, were scheduled to receive haircuts before learning of the barber’s positive result.

