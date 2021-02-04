Elon Football Adds Two to Complete 2021 Signing Class

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University football team and head coach Tony Trisciani added a pair of future student-athletes to the program from National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3 to complete its 2021 signing class.

“Overall, I’m very excited about this recruiting class,” said Trisciani. “Our staff did a great job of identifying, evaluating and developing relationships with our recruits during this difficult time. I’m pleased that we were able to sign five players from the state of North Carolina during a year without summer camps and a fall season. We had to rely heavily on past camp evaluations, junior film, and workout film. We used a well-planned series of virtual tours, position meetings, head coach meetings, and videos to develop relationships and present our amazing facilities, campus, and the student athlete experience that makes Elon University so special.”

The Phoenix completes its 2021 signing class with 14 additions to the program scheduled to arrive mid-summer.

THE SIGNEES

Jake Louro • Nose Guard • 6-1 • 285 • Wall, N.J. • Red Bank Catholic High School

• Two-time All-Shore Team and Jersey Sports All-Star

• Four-year starter

• 2018 State champion

From Coach Trisciani: “Jake is big strong nose guard who plays with heavy hands and a high motor.”

From Coach Payne: “Jake is a sudden, violent and disruptive player at the point of attack. He plays with great leverage and refuses to be blocked”

James Watts • Defensive End • 6-3 • 250 • Acworth, Ga. • Allatoona High School

• First Team All-Region

• First Team All-County

• First Team All-Atlanta Metro

• All-State Honorable mention

• 6A State champion runner-up

From Coach Trisciani: “James is a tough and disruptive player who doesn’t like to stay on blocks very long. He has good hands and will pursue the football sideline to sideline.”

From Coach Payne: “James is a long athletic defensive end that uses quickness to make plays. He is a high motor and effort player that will bring a great work ethic with him.”