Elon MBB Falls To JMU In Harrisonburg On Wednesday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball fell to James Madison, 78-57, on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

– The Phoenix opened the game on an 11-6 run after Hunter Woods drilled a three to open the game. Shortly after, Hunter McIntosh hit a triple of his own to tie the game at 6. On the next two trips down the floor, Darius Burford converted a tough layup followed by a Chuck Hannah three to give Elon an early five-point advantage,

– Despite the strong start for the Phoenix, a 13-0 run by JMU late in the half gave the Dukes a 42-25 advantage at the break.

– With the Phoenix trailing by 23 with 8:36 remaining in the game, five quick points from Burford and a McIntosh three brought Elon back within 14. After two made free throws by Federico Poser cut the deficit to 11, McIntosh drained another three to bring Elon within single digits at 61-52.

– Despite the late Elon burst, JMU finished the game on a 17-5 run to secure the victory, 78-57.

NOTES

– Hunter McIntosh led the way for the Phoenix, posting 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

– Darius Burford added a career-high 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss.

– Hunter Woods chipped in eight points and a season-high 10 rebounds in 32 minutes for the Phoenix.

– Federico Poser and Ikenna Ndugba combined for 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on the afternoon.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to home to Schar Center this Saturday, Feb. 6, to take on UNCW. That matchup is slated for a 4 p.m. tipoff and will be streamed live on FloSports.