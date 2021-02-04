Elon Softball Picked Second in CAA South Division Preseason Poll

RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University softball team was tabbed to finish second in the South Division of the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll as voted on by the league coaches and announced on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Elon received 18 total points overall and one first-place vote for the South Division, finishing behind James Madison, who received 25 points and seven first-place votes by the league coaches. Charleston (11) and UNCW (10) round out the predicted order of finish in the South Division.

In the North Division, Delaware collected four first-place votes and a total of 22 points, while Drexel received three first-place votes and 18 points. Towson earned the final first-place vote and was third with 16 points, followed by Hofstra, who had eight total points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Elon opens its 2021 campaign next weekend, Feb. 13-14, with a four-game set versus Rhode Island at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix and the Rams begin the series with a twin bill on Saturday, Feb. 13, at noon.

2021 CAA Softball Preseason Poll

North Division (first-place votes)

Delaware (4) – 22 points

Drexel (3) – 18 points

Towson (1) – 16 points

Hofstra -8 points

South Division (first-place votes)

James Madison (7) – 25 points

Elon (1) -18 points

Charleston – 11 points

UNCW – 10 points