Elon WLAX Phoenix to Be Featured on Lax Sports Network in 2021

ELON, N.C. – Announced Thursday, Feb. 4, Elon University women’s lacrosse will compete in two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women’s Lacrosse Games of the Week on the Lax Sports Network (LSN).

The Phoenix will first appear on LSN when takes on three-time defending CAA champion James Madison on Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at Rudd Field. Elon will also be on the network when it faces William & Mary in Williamsburg on Saturday, April 3 at 3 p.m.

After the regular season, LSN will also carry both CAA semifinals and the CAA championship from Harrisonburg, Va. on May 7 and 9.

Elon will open its season when it travels to Campbell on Feb. 13 for a 1 p.m. matchup.