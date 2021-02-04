Elon Women’s Soccer Announces Spring 2021 Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s soccer team announced its schedule for the spring 2021 season on Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to play this spring. The entire team has shown a great deal of discipline throughout this challenging period and they have arrived at this exciting period stronger than before,” said head coach Neil Payne. “The team has trained with an incredible mentality and we can’t wait to get back on the field and play meaningful competition this spring.”

The Phoenix will host UNC Greensboro at Rudd Field during nonconference play. Elon will also take on High Point, Longwood and Wake Forest on the road.

During conference play, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) teams will be divided into north and south divisions. Elon will compete in the south division, facing Charleston, James Madison, UNC Wilmington and William & Mary in a four-game round-robin divisional conference schedule. Breakdown of both divisions is listed below:

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson

South Division: Charleston, Elon, James Madison, UNCW, William & Mary

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the conference (top two teams in each division) will advance to the CAA Championship, which is set to take place on April 15-17, 2021 at Towson.



Spring 2021 Elon Women’s Soccer Schedule

Feb. 13 – at High Point | 4 p.m.

Feb. 18 – at Longwood | 2 p.m.

Feb. 27 – UNC Greensboro | 6 p.m.

March 13 – UNC Wilmington | 6 p.m.

March 21 – James Madison | 4 p.m.

March 28 – at Wake Forest | TBD

April 3 – at College of Charleston | TBD

April 10 – at William & Mary | 3 p.m.

April 15-17 – CAA Championship at Towson