Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats Gardner-Webb For First Win Of The Season
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s tennis team won its first match of the season, 4-3, against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Feb. 4.
“We are very proud of the team for bouncing back after a tough doubles point and for showing a lot of girt and toughness in singles,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “Olivia got our momentum going quickly in singles and then Victoria and Shauna showed a lot of determination in their matches as well to set up Lizette to clinch.”
HIGHLIGHTS
– Freshman Lizette Reding clinched the match for Elon, defeating Gardner-Webb’s Manon Delsol 7-6 (4), 6-2 in straight sets.
– Junior Olivia Archer got things rolling for Elon, earning the Phoenix’s first point of the match by taking down Elin Hellberg 6-3, 6-1.
– Junior Victora Saldh moved to 2-0 in singles play this season after outlasting Miljana Ristic 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the No. 1 slot.
– Sophomore Shauna Galvin earned her first singles victory on the year after a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over GWU’s Valentine Limauge.
– In doubles, Sophia Edo combined with Victoria Saldh to take down Manon Delsol and Valentine Limauge 6-3.
– Junior Uma Nayar and freshman Alison O’Dea also earned singles victories on the day.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 6, for a double-header against North Carolina A&T starting at 1 p.m.
RESULTS
Doubles
1. Ristic / Naupari (GWU) def. Tanik / Archer (EU) 6-2
2. Edo / Saldh (EU) def. Delsol / Limauge (GWU) 6-3
3. Hellberg / Jardim (GWU) def. Rizzolo / Reding (EU) 6-3
– O’Dea / Nayar (EU) def. Semmartin / Fyuie (EU) 6-3
Singles
1. Saldh (EU) def. Ristic (GWU) 6-3, 7-6 (5)
2. Naupari (GWU) def. Tanik (EU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3
3. Archer (EU) def. Hellberg (GWU) 6-3, 6-1
4. Reding (EU) def. Delsol (GWU) 7-6 (4), 6-2
5. Jardim (GWU) def. Rizzolo (EU) 6-3, 4-6, 2-6
6. Galvin (EU) def. Limauge (GWU) 7-6 (5), 6-3
– Nayar (EU) def. Fyuie (GWU) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6
– O’Dea (EU) def. Semmartin (GWU) 6-2, 6-0
Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (3, 1, 4, 6, 2, 5)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.