Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats Gardner-Webb For First Win Of The Season

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s tennis team won its first match of the season, 4-3, against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We are very proud of the team for bouncing back after a tough doubles point and for showing a lot of girt and toughness in singles,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “Olivia got our momentum going quickly in singles and then Victoria and Shauna showed a lot of determination in their matches as well to set up Lizette to clinch.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– Freshman Lizette Reding clinched the match for Elon, defeating Gardner-Webb’s Manon Delsol 7-6 (4), 6-2 in straight sets.

– Junior Olivia Archer got things rolling for Elon, earning the Phoenix’s first point of the match by taking down Elin Hellberg 6-3, 6-1.

– Junior Victora Saldh moved to 2-0 in singles play this season after outlasting Miljana Ristic 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the No. 1 slot.

– Sophomore Shauna Galvin earned her first singles victory on the year after a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over GWU’s Valentine Limauge.

– In doubles, Sophia Edo combined with Victoria Saldh to take down Manon Delsol and Valentine Limauge 6-3.

– Junior Uma Nayar and freshman Alison O’Dea also earned singles victories on the day.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 6, for a double-header against North Carolina A&T starting at 1 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Ristic / Naupari (GWU) def. Tanik / Archer (EU) 6-2

2. Edo / Saldh (EU) def. Delsol / Limauge (GWU) 6-3

3. Hellberg / Jardim (GWU) def. Rizzolo / Reding (EU) 6-3

– O’Dea / Nayar (EU) def. Semmartin / Fyuie (EU) 6-3

Singles

1. Saldh (EU) def. Ristic (GWU) 6-3, 7-6 (5)

2. Naupari (GWU) def. Tanik (EU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

3. Archer (EU) def. Hellberg (GWU) 6-3, 6-1

4. Reding (EU) def. Delsol (GWU) 7-6 (4), 6-2

5. Jardim (GWU) def. Rizzolo (EU) 6-3, 4-6, 2-6

6. Galvin (EU) def. Limauge (GWU) 7-6 (5), 6-3

– Nayar (EU) def. Fyuie (GWU) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6

– O’Dea (EU) def. Semmartin (GWU) 6-2, 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (3, 1, 4, 6, 2, 5)