Former Ben L. Smith head football coach Brandon Wiggins is on his way to Mallard Creek HS, where he will be the head Boy’s Track coach and assistant football coach

Brandon Wiggins, from Ben L. Smith High School, is headed to Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, where he will be the Boy’s head track coach and the Mallard Creek Mavericks’ assistant football coach, in charge of the safeties on defense…

Coach Wiggins will work under former Southeast Guilford head football coach, Kennedy Tinsley, at Mallard Creek…Former Grimsley head football coach Damon Coiro is also an assistant football coach at Mallard Creek…Coach Coiro was also an assistant football coach at SEG..

Coach Brandon Wiggins will also teach health and physical education at Mallard Creek High School….