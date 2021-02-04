High School Basketball Tonight with Finals showing Northwest Guilford boys over HP Central and Eastern Guilford boys top Southern Alamance(Game Reports on both games)/More scores and Video is Here/Game Report on Greenville Christian-Shining Light Academy(Senior Night)

++++++++++More scores and video on the way++++++++++

Finals:

Northwest Guilford boys 62, High Point Central 52

NWG(4-1)/HPC(0-9)

End of 1st Q:NWG 17, HPC 11…Halftime:NWG 39, HPC 21…End of 3rd Q:NWG 50, HPC 36…Final:NWG 62, HPC 52

NWG scoring:Conner Ballou 19 points, Drew Watkins 15 pts., Jaylen Cross 10 pts., Jackson Hartzell 7, Wyatt Harbaugh 6, Aiden Eller 3, Sheldon Ulmer 2…

HPC scoring:Tyler Robinson 12 points, Keith McDuffie Jr. 11 pts., Trey Hill 9, Tommy Sims 6, Trazion Allen 5, Isaiah Ranazani 4, Caden Williams 3, Robert Little 3….

Interview with Coach Lee Reavis, head boys basketball coach at Northwest Guilford High School/CLICK ON BELOW



Interview with Conner Ballou from Northwest Guilford High School…Ballou with five 3’s in the game tonight and a game-high 19 points, for NWG…CLICK ON BELOW



Eastern Guilford boys 81, Southern Alamance 49

EG(5-0)/SA(2-7)

EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 16 points, Kamell Smith 16 points, M. Lawson 12 pts., K. Lundy 12 pts., K. Sudan 12 pts., D. McCollum 6, C. Ford 3, J. Womack 2, S. Blackstock 2…..

GAME SUMMARY ON THE Northwest Guilford-High Point Central game, courtesy of the Northwest Guilford coaching staff…

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 62, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 52

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and High Point Central faced off in a Thursday night battle for the first Metro 4A conference match. After a 17 day layoff Northwest got off to a hot start.

Connor Ballou carried the Vikings with 14 first half points including 4 three pointers.

The Vikings would not let up and go into halftime up 39-21.

In the second half the long layoff seemed to catch up with the Vikings and would allow High Point Central to cut into the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Eventually the Vikings found their footing again and pulled out a 62-52 victory leading into the rematch tomorrow night.

–Connor Ballou led all scorers tonight with 19 points. Drew Watkins had 15 points, Jaylen Cross had 10 points , Jackson Hartzell had 7 points , Wyatt Harbaugh had 6 points, Aiden Eller had 3, Sheldon Ulmor had 2 points

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 17 22 11 12 HIGH POINT CENTRAL 11 10 15 18

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 4-1; 1-0

; Connor Ballou 19; Drew Watkins 15; Jaylen Cross 10; Jackson Hartzell 7; Wyatt Harbaugh 6; Aidan Eller 3; Sheldon Ulmer 2

HIGH POINT CENTRAL 0-9; 0-4

Courtesy of the Northwest Coaching Staff

Report on Greenville Christian-Shining Light Academy:

Greenville Christian @ Shining Light Academy The Knights win big 90-33 to stay unbeaten in the conference. Nasir Gibbs (27 points), Will Rhodes (19 points), and Josh Mebane (19 points) lead the Knights to victory on Senior night. We recognize Nathaniel Hernandez & Drew Scarry as our team’s Senior players.

Greenville Christian @ Shining Light Academy Joy Cone and Ella Smith pace the Knights with 33 points from Cone and 17 from Smith. Shining Light wins the conference regular season with a lopsided 58-25 win. This was also Senior night as we recognize the following seniors. Joy Cone, Jayla Massey, Gabriela Parra, and Kayleigh Fiedler.

Final Score 57-29

SLA Report courtesy of Danny Robinson