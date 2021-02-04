High School Basketball Tonight(2/4/2021):Northwest Guilford boys back in action this evening and Eastern Guilford boys go to Southern Alamance
High Point Central boys(0-8) at Northwest Guilford(3-1) at 6pm…NWG boys back in action after about a two-week layoff…Were taking COVID precautions, but back in full gear this evening vs. HP Central…NWG turns around and goes right on over to High Point Central tomorrow night…
Eastern Guilford boys(4-0) at Southern Alamance(2-6) tonight at 6pm…
Page girls at Greensboro Day School:Canceled
The Page girls(5-4) will play Clover Garden Charter School (9-0, 4-0 Central TarHeel) at Page at 6:30 tomorrow night/Friday night…
