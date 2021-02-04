Ragsdale Diver Bayleigh Cranford captures 1st in 4A Regional Diving Competition at the GAC

Ragsdale sophomore Bayleigh Cranford captured the 4A Regional Dive Championships that was held earlier today at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

**********Bayleigh is the first Ragsdale student to win the Regional Diving Competition.********** The championship was the second of the year for Cranford. She also won the 4A Metro Conference Championship last week. Bayleigh earned enough points to earn All-American status.

Comments from Ragsdale Head Swim Coach: Bayleigh has literally taken the diving scene by storm. As a sophomore she has risen to the top of the Central Region taking first place with a score of 413. She makes it look so easy and graceful. It has been exciting to watch her this year. I only wish we could have been in the stands cheering. With States next week and two more years of High School Diving, I am eager to see what the future holds for Bayleigh as she continues to shine. We are so proud of our Ragsdale Tiger!

Bayleigh will compete at the State Championship next week. The State Championships will be held February 12, 2021 at the Pullen Aquatic Center Raleigh, North Carolina.

Courtesy of Deborah Jones

Athletic Director, Ragsdale High School