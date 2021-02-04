UNCG Men’s Basketball wins Seventh Straight Game:Kaleb Hunter with 22 points for Spartans/Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 10 points and 4 assists for UNCG(Langley was catalyst of the triumph over The Citadel)

SEVENTH HEAVEN: UNCG Rides Momentum To Top Floor

from www.uncgspartans.com:

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Kaleb Hunter scored a season-high 22 points and A.J. McGinnis added a career-best 14 points to help the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team subdue The Citadel, 85-66, in a Southern Conference battle Wednesday night.

Isaiah Miller added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) scored eight of his 10 points in the second half as UNCG moved into sole possession of first place in the rugged Southern Conference. The Spartans lead ETSU by a half-game.

A closer forensic analysis reveals that Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) supplied the necessary energy and set the tone early in the second half to help UNCG snap an annoying 35-35 halftime tie. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) was the catalyst of the Spartans’ seventh consecutive triumph.

His enthusiasm and zeal for defense was contagious. He scored a layup after forcing a turnover to give UNCG the lead for good, 37-35, 31 seconds after intermission.

The Spartans followed his lead and never looked back. Langley’s quick snapshot over the first 10 minutes of the second half included scoring five points, delivering three assists, forcing three turnovers with his lightning-fast fingers, and taking a charge.

By the time the clock reached zeroes, UNCG had transformed The Citadel’s McAlister Fieldhouse into a hushed tabernacle of gloom for the fans that filled the facility.

The victory was also UNCG’s seventh straight on the road.

Championship teams are forged in the savage cauldron of a hostile environment. Road games are never easy, so to do what UNCG has done this season is impressive. The Spartans remained poised and executed, ultimately believing their superior depth would wear down the game Bulldogs. This was the first of an arduous stretch of playing four of their next five games on the road.

When Langley cooled off McGinnis took control by draining four 3-pointers from all over Charleston, including his final one from the iconic Ravenel Bridge. It was deep. Trust us. He scored 12 points in the second half.

McGinnis’ two triples started a decisive 12-0 run in less than two minutes that swelled UNCG’s advantage from 60-54 to 72-54 with 8:38 remaining. Angelo Allergi and Miller highlighted the burst with consecutive monster dunks in transition.

Records

UNCG 13-5 overall, 8-2 SoCon

The Citadel 9-7, 2-7

Inside the Numbers

UNCG, which never trailed in the second half, demonstrated another dynamite finishing kick, outscoring the Bulldogs, 25-12, over the final 10 minutes, 33 seconds.

During its winning streak, UNCG has outscored opponents, 306-218, in the second half.

The Spartans limited The Citadel to 30.8 percent shooting (8-for-26) in the second half.

The Citadel entered the game as the SoCon’s No. 1 scoring offense at 87.1 points per game.

This was the fourth consecutive opponent that UNCG has held below 70 points.

The Spartans had 20 assists on 35 baskets.

It was the second time this season UNCG had at least 20 assists. It had 22 in a road win over North Carolina A&T.

Hunter scored 16 points in the first half on 7-of-9 accuracy to help the Spartans to a 35-35 tie at intermission.

The junior guard made his first six shots.

Hunter scored 11 of UNCG’s first 23 points

The Citadel owned a 22-14 rebounding advantage in the first half.

This was the ninth time this season and the 26th of his career that Hunter reached double figures.

Miller collected three steals to increase his career total to 280.

Miller raised his career point total to 1,726.

Langley finished with 10 points and four assists.

This was his fifth game this season in double figures and the 15th of his career.

Hayden Koval blocked three shots to raise his career total to 318, which is tied for 62nd overall in NCAA history with Derrick Coleman (Syracuse), Chaz Crawford (Drexel), and Steven Hill (Arkansas).

Mohammed Abdulsalam had six points, eight rebounds, and three assists, tying a career best.

The Spartans got scoring from 10 players.

Koval concluded a 10-0 burst for UNCG with a 3-pointer that gave the Spartans a 12-4 lead before the first media timeout.

The Citadel tied the game at 18 and at intermission.

Hayden Brown scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. He scored eight in the second half.

Kaiden Rice (13 points) and Fletcher Abee (11) also scored double digits for The Citadel.

Up Next

UNCG visits Furman Monday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. It’s a game televised on ESPNU.