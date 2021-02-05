Elon Announces 2020-21 Men’s Soccer Schedule

ELON, N.C. – Elon University Athletics and men’s soccer head coach Marc Reeves announced the upcoming 2021 spring schedule on Friday, Feb. 5. The eight-match regular season schedule features four contests at Rudd Field on Elon’s campus.

“Our staff and players are truly excited and eager for the opportunity to compete this Spring,” Reeves began. “It has been an extended lay off for many college soccer programs, but I am proud of our players continuous dedication to improvement and the many adjustments that they have made, always looking to adapt and maximize each day and any given situation. We understand the pandemic has impacted many people in many ways and we are thankful to the frontline workers and again grateful to start competing again.”

The Phoenix’s four-match home slate includes one contest in February, one in March, and two in April. Elon will then prepare to compete in the CAA Championships from April 15-18. Throughout the year, the Phoenix will play host to programs such as Liberty (Feb. 21), VCU (March 7), College of Charleston (April 4) and William & Mary (April 10) respectively.

The Phoenix will play its first home match of 2021 on Sunday, Feb. 21, against Liberty at 4 p.m. Elon’s first road contest comes one week later when they travel to UNC Greensboro for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Spartans.

Throughout the season, Elon will also battle four CAA programs in UNC Wilmington, James Madison, College of Charleston and William & Mary.

Date Opponent Location Time Feb. 21 Liberty Elon, N.C. 4 p.m. Feb. 28 UNC Greensboro Greensboro, N.C. 6 p.m. March 7 VCU Elon, N.C. 6 p.m. March 13 UNC Wilmington Wilmington, N.C. 6 p.m. March 21 James Madison Harrisonburg, Va. 2 p.m. March 28 Campbell Buies Creek, N.C. 6 p.m. April 4 Charleston Elon, N.C. 4 p.m. April 10 William & Mary Elon, N.C. 4 p.m. April 15-18 CAA Tournament Philadelphia, Pa. TBA